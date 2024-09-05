Zumbro Lutheran Church to hold block party for Rochester community

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you don’t think they party in church, then you haven’t been to Zumbro Lutheran Church.

Luckily, you haven’t missed out on a golden opportunity to get in on the action as the church is planning to hold a block party this weekend on Sunday, September 8th.

The third annual block party will feature plenty of fun for all ages including an outdoor service, food trucks, children’s entertainment, and a food donation to help others.

Attendees are invited to bring a shelf-stable, non-perishable food item.

On Wednesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with Pastor Rob Zahn to chat about the event. Watch the video above to learn more.