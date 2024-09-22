Youth take flight at Young Eagles Club Rally

Future pilots took flight Saturday at Rochester International Airport, as the Young Eagles Rally took place.

The idea behind the rally was to give kids an opportunity to fly in a small aircraft and have them experience true aviation.

The event draws a lot of interest from kids who are interested in being future pilots.

“I like how planes have the ability to fly around the world and see different places,” said Asha Nur, a kid who attended the rally.

One member of the Young Eagles club said it gives the kids a unique flying experience.

“It really is to give them a taste of flight because a lot of them have never flown before, or if they have flown it’s been in a commercial aircraft, so this experience is completely different to their previous flying experience,” said Ashleigh Wempe, the Young Eagles event coordinator. “It just gives them a taste of something new, and gets them out of their comfort zone.”

