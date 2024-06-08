Young entrepreneurs to take part in Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day kicks off on June 8 as young entrepreneurs from across the Rochester area will open their lemonade stands.

(ABC 6 News)- Lemonade Day kicks off on June 8 as young entrepreneurs from across the Rochester area will open their lemonade stands.

There will be over 375 participants with stands in Byron, Rochester and Stewartville. One of the participants is Laina of ‘Laina’s COOL Lemonade’.

Those across the area are encouraged to take part and visit the lemonade stands.

For more information on the event click here.