YMCA hosts Youth in Government Conference

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This week, Minnesota kids are heading to the State Capitol.

The YMCA of the North is hosting its 71st annual Youth in Government Conference in Minneapolis.

Thursday through Sunday, more than 1400 students from grades 8-12 are running a model state government.

They are taking on roles like lawmakers, judges, and journalists while also debating ideas, electing leaders, and shaping a vision for Minnesota’s future.

YMCA says it is a chance for young people to build skills and make an impact in their communities.