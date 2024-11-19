Yammy Bear on the road to recovery after attack

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It has been nearly seven months since a beloved community leader, Charles Jackson, otherwise known as Yammy Bear, was brutally attacked from behind while volunteering at a halfway house.

On Monday, the man charged with the attack, Malik Amin Johnson, was found competent to stand trial, and his trial will begin in July.

Jackson survived the assault, but it has been a long, difficult, and painful journey. The good news is he is recovering every day, and on Monday evening, he joined ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram to discuss his recovery from that attack.