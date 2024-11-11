Wreath Ceremony held at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Monday, November 11 is Veterans Day, a day to honor all those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observed Veterans Day by laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Following the ceremony, Biden flew home to honor his late son, Beau, who served in Iraq with the National Guard.