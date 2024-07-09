Worth County man appears on child sexual exploitation charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Fertile, Iowa man was taken into custody July 7 and appeared in Cerro Gordo County Court yesterday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor–promote film.

Zackary Bodia Wagner, 23, was charged with the Class C felony June 4, after allegedly posting “videos and photos to an Instagram message group depicting the live performance of a minor engaged in a prohibited sexual act.”

A warrant was issued for his arrest in June. Iowa court records state that he was arrested by Clear Lake police.

Iowa court records state that Wagner has another hearing scheduled for July 17.