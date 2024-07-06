Worth County Extension Service to host tree care meeting with expert from Iowa State University Extension

(ABC 6 News) – A meeting about selection, planting, and tree care will be held at the Worth County fairgrounds on Thursday, July 25th at 6 p.m.

The meeting is hosted by the Worth County Extension service, and will feature a tree expert speaker from the Iowa State University Extension.

Dr. Billy Beck is the Iowa State University Extension Woodland Management Specialist. He will discuss tree selection, planting and placement, healthy tree care practices, windbreak establishments, and controlling Emerald Ash Borer.

Dr. Billy Beck, Iowa State University Extension Woodland Management Specialist

Dennis Johnson, the Worth County Extension Service Education Specialist, will also speak at the event. He will also focus on the treatment and control of the Emerald Ash Borer by leading a discussion and demonstration.

Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Service Education Specialist

The event is free to attend, and those who come will be treated to a free grilled hamburger meal.

The Worth County Fairgrounds are located at 1206 3rd Avenue North in Northwood, Iowa. Those wanting more information can call Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531, or email him at djohn@iastate.edu