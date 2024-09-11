Workforce community conversation to be held in Austin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, employers are invited to discuss their workforce needs next month.

Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline will be hosting the meeting on October 8th from 10:30 AM until noon at the Austin Public Library.

Attendees can share both challenges and successes as well as network with other business owners. The Department of Labor and Industry’s program seeks to enhance a competency-based and learning approach to filling job vacancies.