Woman shot in NW Rochester; no arrests

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a second shooting in Rochester, with no arrests.

At about 3:10 a.m. Nov. 24, law enforcement received a report about gunshots in NW Rochester.

Police found a woman outside a residence in the 5100 block of 51st Street NW with a bullet wound.

There are no suspects in custody, and the incident does not seem random, police claim.

The bullet wound was non-life-threatening.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting at 107 10 1/4 St. SE, Rochester. There have been no arrests related to that shooting, according to police.

