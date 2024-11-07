Woman hurt after two-vehicle crash in Kalmar Township

(ABC 6 News) – A woman is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Kalmar Township, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. Olmsted County deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to an injury crash near County Road 3 and 14th St. NW, authorities said.

Two men were in a vehicle traveling north and slowing down to make a turn when they were rear-ended by another car being driven by the woman, OCSO added.

Authorities said the woman was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be extricated by the Byron Fire Department before being flown to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known at this time. The two men in the other vehicle were not hurt in the crash, OCSO said.