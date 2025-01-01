Woman hospitalized after shooting in Mankato

(ABC 6 News) — On December 31 at about 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Benco Electric Cooperative parking lot on 549th Avenue to investigate broken glass and a handgun found in the parking lot.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were then notified that a woman had arrived at MCHS with an apparent gunshot wound.

The press release continued, saying that surveillance footage from Benco showed two individuals firing handguns at one another next to a vehicle in the parking. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office believes the woman with the gunshot wound was present during the shooting, but not a participant.

Deputies then located 18-year-old Abdikhadar Fakhi Mohidin of Morehead at a nearby residence, who appeared consistent with one of the shooters. He was then taken into custody.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office believes the incident appeared to be drug related with suspected marijuana found in proximity to the glass and handgun found in the parking lot.

The gunshot victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and remains hospitalized.

The investigation remains active. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any additional risk or threat to the public.