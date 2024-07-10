Woman fails to appear in court for assault at a Taco Bell

Woman fails to appear in court after alleged assault at a Taco Bell.

(ABC 6 News) — A woman who is accused of dragging another woman by the hair from her car at a Rochester Taco Bell failed to make her first appearance in court on Tuesday, July 9.

39-year-old Lindsay Hawkinson is charged with criminal vehicular operation – substantial bodily harm -gross negligence, criminal vehicular operation – substantial bodily harm – driver who causes collision and leaves the scene and driving after a license revocation.

On May 5, officers were called to the Taco Bell at the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Rochester for reports of a woman that was being dragged by her hair from a moving vehicle.

Hawkinson was reportedly identified as the driver by the victim and witnesses on scene.

While at the Taco Bell, the woman reportedly confronted Hawkinson for insulting her through a text message to another person.

After an altercation between the two, Hawkinson reportedly pulled the woman into her vehicle by her hair, then drove for about fifty feet, according to court documents.

The woman told officers she eventually broke free from Hawkinson’s hold, but then felt a tire roll over her back and ankle.

The woman suffered fractured ribs, torn ligaments, road rash, and other cuts and bruises.

Hawkinson told officers that she was driving during the incident but denied other details of the assault.

The case has been referred back to the prosecution to decide if Hawkinson will face more charges for missing her court date.