Woman critically hurt after crash near Stewartville, alcohol suspected

(ABC 6 News) – A woman is critically hurt after a crash that happened Friday near Stewartville, authorities said.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies responded to the crash in the 5200 block of County Road 139 SE at 2 a.m.

The 911 caller reportedly found their friend ejected from the vehicle after crashing. The driver and only occupant was identified by OCSO as a 32-year-old woman from Stewartville.

The woman was seriously injured in the crash, authorities said.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition. According to OCSO, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.

Stewartville Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.