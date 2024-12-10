Woman cited after rear-ending school bus in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – A crash involving a school bus happened in Olmsted County Monday morning, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Captain Tim Parkin.

Authorities say the incident happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 9600 block of County Road 19 SE in Pleasant Grove Township. OCSO deputies reportedly responded to a crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.

According to Parkin, the bus was stopped with its lights on and stop sign displayed, and children were going into the bus when it was rear-ended by the car.

The person was only identified by OCSO officials as an adult female. The car’s airbag deployed, while the bus received minor damage to the back of it.

No injuries were reported. However, a small child in a car seat was in the car with the woman at the time of the crash, and was transported to the hospital as “precautionary.”

The driver was cited for Careless Driving, Parkin said.