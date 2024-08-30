Woman arrested in Rochester homicide case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman is in custody for allegedly killing a man in Mayo Park June 15.

Ruth Miller, 25, allegedly told police she had strangled 28-year-old Marcus Martin, who was later found by law enforcement.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Martin’s cause of death was homicide.

Miller was taken into custody in Chaska Aug. 29.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.