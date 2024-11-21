Wolves guard Mike Conley has his home burglarized

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley’s home was burglarized of jewelry while he was in Minneapolis for a Minnesota Vikings game, according to the Medina Police.

Now, law enforcement officials think recent burglaries at the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could be related.

Similar break-ins in California, Colorado, and Michigan have reportedly been carried out by South American gangs.

However, police say this is just one avenue that they are exploring.