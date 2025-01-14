With GOP supermajority in place, Iowa legislative session begins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The 91st General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature gaveled in on Monday; the eighth consecutive session with a Republican trifecta in state government and the largest GOP majority in more than 40 years.

“The results of this election – both here in Iowa and nationally – served as a wake-up call for many,” said Rep. Pat Grassley, who was elected unanimously to another term as House Speaker, “Iowa House Republicans woke up a while ago.”

Grassley said a top priority for his party this session is lowering property taxes.

There will likely be multiple ideas brought forward this session on the best way to address property taxes,” said Grassley. “For anyone who is interested in delivering real solutions and not just trying to kill everyone else’s ideas – I’m all ears.”

Democratic House leader Rep. Jennifer Konfrst said in her remarks that, [Democrats] “are laser focused on lowering costs for Iowa families, and we know that that’s going to take a lot of different proposals. There is not a one size fits all solution and we need to look out for every Iowan in this state, not just those who are at the top. We are looking at child care, housing, health care, mental health.”

“I haven’t heard one constituent who said child care is cheaper,” said Konfrst, “So let’s make that a goal this year to not just talk about it, but fix it.

Other priorities expected to be laid out by the governor in her Condition of the State speech on Tuesday include education. She is expected to propose a cell phone ban for K-12 and possibly look into tuition reform at public colleges.

That speech will be made at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.