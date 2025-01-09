Wis. man allegedly arrested with firearm, meth, Iowa police badge

(ABC 6 News) – A Wisconsin man is held at the Olmsted County ADC without bail or bond after being arrested with a firearm, armored vest, and Garner, IA police badge.

Nicko Z. Rabe, of Black River Falls, was previously convicted of various Olmsted County drug possession, assault, burglary, and fleeing police charges between 2013 and 2018, according to court documents.

According to court documents, on Jan. 7, Dodge County deputies received a call that there was a pick-up truck in a Wasioja resident’s driveway, with the person inside slumped over.

Deputies identified Rabe from previous encounters with law enforcement and allegedly noticed that his eyes were red and his movements were suspiciously slow and deliberate.

Deputies suspected Rabe was under the influence of methamphetamine or another stimulant, and told him he could sit in the squad car to warm up.

They searched him and found the front slide of a handgun in his coat, with a loaded magazine locked in the “open” position, according to court documents.

Deputies took Rabe into custody, as he is prohibited from possessing or carrying firearms and ammunition.

Law enforcement later searched the vehicle and allegedly found a plastic bag of a substance that resembled methamphetamine, a camouflage body armor vest with Kevlar inserts, and a “real police badge … from Garner, Iowa Police Department.”

Rabe was charged with 1st-degree drug possession, felon in possession of firearm, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet resistant vest.

Rabe is also wanted in three Wisconsin cases, according to court documents, including bail jumping, burglary and theft, and property damage.

He is held without bail or bond.

Rabe is scheduled to appear in Dodge County Court again Jan. 22.