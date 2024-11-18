Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Winter Storms

(ABC 6 News) — Winter is quickly approaching here in Minnesota, and to help Minnesota residents minimize the risks of winter weather, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sponsoring Winter Hazards Awareness Week.

Monday’s topic of discussion is winter storms from everything to how they form, and how residents can prepare and stay safe throughout the storms.

Winter storms form when three key components combine: cold air, moisture, and lift.

For snow and ice to form, the temperature must be below freezing in the clouds and near the ground. Meanwhile, water evaporating from bodies of water, such as a large lake, can form the moisture needed to create heavy snow storms, and lift causes that moisture to rise and form clouds and precipitation.

To prepare for winter storms, residents should listen to a NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio and television for the latest winter storm warnings, watches and advisories.

Here is what the Minnesota Department of Public Safety defines each term as on its website:

Outlook: Winter storm conditions are possible in the next 2-5 days. Stay tuned to local media for updates.

Winter storm conditions are possible within the next 36-48 hours. Prepare now! Warning: Life-threatening severe winter conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Act now.

Life-threatening severe winter conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Act now. Advisory: Winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences and may be hazardous. If you are cautious, these situations should not be life-threatening. Electronic equipment is available to receive weather information: NOAA Weather Radio, radio, television, and cellphone.

However, snow is not the only winter phenomena for Minnesotans to be mindful of. Every winter, Minnesota has some period of time where temperatures drop to below zero.

The Minnesota Department of Safety wants to remind residents that even a small wind added to these bitterly cold temperatures can make the wind chill effect hazardous for anyone exposed to it for an extended period of time.

The best way to avoid the dangers of cold temperatures is to stay indoors, but if you do venture outdoors be sure to bundle up and take precautions to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.