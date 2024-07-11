Winona County Sheriff’s Office receives DNA test results in “Baby Angel” case

DNA test results came back for the Baby Angel case in Winona.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a case that both haunted and mystified many, and now, it’s taking one step closer towards being solved.

On September 5th, 2011, an infant’s body was found floating in the Mississippi River by boaters, and for many years, the case was considered cold.

Then, earlier this year, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office searched through a woman’s garbage for materials to use in a DNA test.

On Thursday, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude confirmed to ABC 6 News that his office has received DNA test results, and those results show that the woman could be the child’s mother. More testing will be needed, though.

Both the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota BCA are continuing their investigation into the case.

At this time, that female suspect has not been identified, nor has it been confirmed that those results are a match for Baby Angel.