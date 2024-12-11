Winona County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged abduction, release of 13-year-old girl

(ABC 6 News) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating the alleged abduction and release of a 13-year-old girl, a media release said.

Authorities say the investigation stems from an incident that happened on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:50 p.m.

WCSO reportedly responded to a girl walking along Highway 61 near the intersection of County Road 9. Deputies contacted a 13-year-old girl who said she was taken from an address in Minnesota City earlier that day.

The 13-year-old girl claimed that she was walking outside a home around 5:30 a.m., when she was approached by a man driving a car. She described the man as:

White

25-40 years old

5’10 or taller

Short brown hair

Patchy facial hair

Wearing a t-shirt and baggy shorts

The girl said she was forced into a car by this man, according to WCSO.

She said there was a second man in the car as well. The girl described him as:

Black

25-40 years old

Wearing a black sweater and baggy jeans with cargo pockets

She described the car as a silver car. The girl reportedly did not know who either of the men were.

She told WCSO that she was driven around for some time until she was pushed out of the car while it was traveling around five miles per hour.

The 13-year-old received a cut on her head because of being pushed out, WCSO said.

Authorities say this incident is currently under investigation.