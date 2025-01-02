Winneshiek deputy charged with sales tax evasion

(ABC 6 News) – A Winneshiek County deputy faces tax evasion and theft charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The WCSO hired 33-year-old Makenz Kriener in 2020, according to Facebook.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office received information about “possible criminal misconduct” by an employee and conducted an internal investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was involved.

On Jan. 1, Kriener was charged with D Felony sales tax evasion, as well as simple misdemeanor 5th-degree theft.

According to the WCSO, the investigation is on going “and therefore, no other details are being released at this time.”