Winneshiek County under burn ban

(ABC 6 News) – Winneshiek County Emergency Management announced on Thursday that the county will be under a burn ban.

In a post on Facebook, they said the burn ban is at the request of all Winneshiek County Fire Chiefs, and it will remain in place until the area receives more moisture.

The post goes on to say that since January 15th, Winneshiek County has had 22 fire-related calls for service.

A burn ban does not prohibit supervised and controlled burns with a permit from the fire chief, the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners.