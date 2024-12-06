Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone call scams

(ABC 6 News) — The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning residents of a scam.

According to WCSO, local residents have reported receiving phone calls claiming to be WCSO staff or representatives. The scammers have been live voices with “foreign accents.”

WCSO is reminding residents to never share personal information with an unknown caller, including credit card information or any other form of identifying information.

If you receive one of these scam calls, hang up the phone. If you are concerned WCSO may be trying to get ahold of you, call 563-382-4268.