Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office receives 9/11 inspired donation

(ABC 6 News) — A special donation was made in Decorah today during its annual 9/11 tribute.

The American Legion Riders presented the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office with $1000 to support the department’s K-9 officers: McCoy and Rooster.

The donation supports new equipment, training, and other K-9 expenses. The money was donated by both individuals and area businesses.