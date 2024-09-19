Winners of Mason City sculpture contest announced

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — We now know who is the best of the best in this year’s batch of sculptures in Mason City.

Trickle was selected as the winner of the 12th Annual River City Sculptures on Parade “Best in Show” competition. The artwork is a creation by Minnesotan Mark Hall who will receive a $2000 cash award.

Hall’s work is made out of steel and glass and was one of 81 pieces displayed on the 1.7-mile walk. The public art display will be available through late April.