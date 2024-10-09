Winner named for coolest product made in Minnesota competition

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After weeks of anticipation, we now know what product made in Minnesota has been deemed the coolest.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce announced that 3M’s Scotch Magic Tape is the winner of the inaugural competition.

It all began with 64 products ranging from an industrial printer, to popsicles, to pizza.

3M received a plaque at the 2024 Manufacturers’ Summit Tuesday afternoon to commemorate the occasion.