Willow Creek Golf Course hosts Rochester Salvation Army’s “Golf for Good” fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) — It may be summer but players at the Willow Creek Golf Course were celebrating Christmas in July.

The course hosted Rochester Salvation Army’s “Golf for Good” fundraiser on Monday, looking to drive up donations for housing programs in Olmsted County.

Participants were encouraged to go all-out with anything from Hawaiian shirts to Santa hats. Golf kicked off at noon with scramble partners followed by a dinner at 5:30 PM.

“The supporters, the friends of the Salvation Army that are here supporting us today, we wouldn’t be able to do the work that we do in and around the Twin Cities [or] in and around Rochester without their support,” said golfer and Salvation Army employee Denny Majewski.