Wild Mountain making snow for ski slopes

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After parts of Minnesota saw some snowfall on Thursday, ski slopes around the state are getting ready to welcome winter.

Wild Mountain in Taylor Falls fired up their snow machines on Friday as they prepare for the colder months when thousands of skiers and snowboarders will be heading to their hills.

Their projected opening day is Friday, November 15, and right now, they have a deal on season passes that goes until November 11.