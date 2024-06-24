Widespread flooding in Charles City

Flooding in Charles City, IA - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) – Recent flooding from heavy rainfall and severe weather is causing major changes in Charles City, Iowa.

The Cedar River in the town crested at an astonishing 21.5 feet early Monday morning.

Credit: Floyd County Sherrif’s Office/Facebook

There were long detours due to the Brantingham Street bridge and Main Street bridge being closed from the flooding. Charles City residents had to drive an extra 15 miles through Floyd and Highway 218 to get to the other side of town.

According to Mayor Dean Andrews, 14,000 sandbags were deployed to businesses and residents in the area to help ease the flooding.

The Charles City Fire Department has also taken evacuation calls for homes and businesses along the Cedar River.

As of mid-Monday afternoon, the Brantingham Street bridge has opened back up for traffic. A Flood Warning remains in effect until Wednesday, June 26 at 7 a.m.