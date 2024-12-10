Whooping cough cases in Minnesota reach highest number since 2012

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Whooping cough has been on the rise in Minnesota, and now, the Department of Health reports the highest number of cases since 2012.

As of December 5, there have been more than 2300 cases statewide with most of them being concentrated in the metro area seen mainly in kids 5-17 years old.

Doctors say the reason for the spike is a combination of many factors from the spread after Thanksgiving holiday gatherings to the lack of pertussis vaccinations since COVID-19.

“I think a lot of us have gotten out of the habit of going to the doctor and getting checked up…making sure we are up to date on the things we need to,” said Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian of Hennepin Healthcare.

Whooping cough is highly contagious, and it is estimated that one person can potentially infect 12-15 others.

If symptoms and a fever last more than a couple of days, contact your doctor. The best way to prevent whooping cough is with the pertussis vaccine.