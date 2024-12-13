White House denies claims of drones piloted by an “Iranian mothership”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The White House is disputing one Congressman’s claims of drones piloted by an “Iranian mothership.”

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said many of the reported sightings were actually manned aircrafts being flown lawfully.

“We have not been able to, and neither have state or local law enforcement authorities, corroborate any of the reported visual sightings,” Kirby said.

This comes following frustration on Capitol Hill from lawmakers over a lack of transparency on the confusion in the skies.

Senators from New York and New Jersey called on the Department of Homeland Security, FAA, and FBI to brief them “as soon as possible.”

The Pentagon shot down this claim from New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

“Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones,” Drew said. It’s off the east coast of the United States of America.”

Kirby, denying that claim, said there is no “reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace.”