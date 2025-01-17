“What unites us is bigger than what divides us”; Sen. Klobuchar on planning Trump inauguration

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL – Minnesota) served as the the chair of Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies planning the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump, and sat down with ABC 6 to talk about what went into the planning.

Everything from the swearing-in of the President-Elect and his Vice President, J.D. Vance, to the presidential parade that follow has been meticulously planned out.

The senator will also be speaking at the inauguration, something she says she would have done regardless of who won.

“This is about the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “My job is to make sure that this inauguration is befitting our country and that we remember that what unites us is bigger than what divides us.”

One of the main focuses of planning this year’s inauguration was safety and security, especially in light of the increased political turmoil over the last few years.

“We’ve had many changes to our security after January 6 and after that attempted assassination on the President-Elect,” Klobuchar said. “That means better coordination with intelligence, that means more police, more National Guard.”

One thing that has already changed is that much of the ceremony will now be held indoors at Donald Trump’s request due to incoming cold weather.

Wind chills are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees during Monday’s swearing in, making it the coldest inauguration in 40 years.

Sen. Klobuchar also said that while they can’t predict everything that could happen, they feel confident they are more prepared than ever.