What to know ahead of Inauguration Day

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated into office for the second time.

Here is what to know regarding the historic day.

ABC 6 News Programming

On Monday, programming will look different due to the inauguration. ABC 6 News Good Morning will end at 6 a.m., and there will be no ABC 6 News Daytime from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Instead, ABC 6 News will offer the following braodcasts:

Good Morning America (6-8 a.m.)

The Inauguration of Donald Trump – A Special Edition of Good Morning America (8-9:25 a.m.)

The Inauguration of Donald Trump (9:25 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Note that there will still be 5, 6, and 10 p.m. local newscasts where we will offer continued coverage of Inauguration Day.

The Day’s Events

Trump will begin Inauguration Day by attending a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, which is a tradition for president-elects.

Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump will meet outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for tea, which is another tradition held to welcome a new president.

Trump’s swearing in ceremony has also been moved inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda due to extreme cold, which is a change from the typically outdoor event.

During that swearing-in ceremony, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will give the call to order.

Other events include Trump’s inaugural address, a formal farewell to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and the presidential parade. For a full list of the day’s events, click here.