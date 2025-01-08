What to know about Thursday’s national day of mourning in honor of Jimmy Carter

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, the entire nation is taking part in a day of mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

As a result, federal offices will be closed. There will be no deliveries from the United States Postal Service, and banks will be closed as well.

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed too as it follows federal government scheduling, with trading suspended until Friday morning.