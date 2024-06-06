What the Tech? Streaming Freebies

(ABC 6 News) – Streaming services are raising prices left and right, but did you know that you might be able to get some of them for free? That’s right – free!

And they might be free offers from your cellphone provider that are available to you, but only if

you know about them. So before you shell out any more money for Netflix, Apple Music, Max, or

another service, read on to find out how you can save.

Your Wireless Carrier May Offer Free Streaming Services

Many companies, especially wireless carriers, include free subscriptions as part of their plans. If

you’re not taking advantage of these deals, you could be missing out on significant savings.

For example, some AT&T plans include Max for free, which could save you $10 a month.

Finding out if it’s available on the plan you have now is going to require you to ask about it.

AT&T Wireless and AT&T Fiber Internet offered free subscriptions to Max but discontinued the

promotion for new customers.

Is it available for existing customers? Good question and one I couldn’t find an answer to on

their website.

Cricket also offers a free Max subscription with its unlimited plan so if you have Cricket, make

sure to ask about it.

T-Mobile offers some of the best perks, with free Hulu, Netflix, and Apple TV+ for Magenta

Status customers. They also offer discounts on subscriptions to Disney+, Max, Apple+, Netflix,

and Hulu, depending on your phone plan.

T-Mobile’s Metro offers its customers a free subscription to Amazon Prime on its Unlimited Plan,

which is a savings of $140 a year!

Verizon also has perks for customers, including deals on Apple One, Netflix, Max, Disney, and

Hulu. While these aren’t free, bundling them with your phone plan can save you around $10 a

month if you’re already subscribed to the streaming channels.

Other Companies Offer Free Streaming Too

It’s not just wireless carriers that offer free streaming services. If you have Walmart+, you get a

subscription to Paramount Plus included. And chances are good that there are other discounts

or freebies out there that you’re not taking advantage of.

Read the Fine Print and Ask Questions

It’s important to note that you should always read the fine print on these deals. Some aren’t

exactly “free” but are rolled into a bundle that can save you money. Some also require certain

phone plans that can cost more than the plan you have now. Some also require adding a

second line to your plan so it might not be as cost-effective as it sounds.

It’s worth looking into, and you need to ask your provider about these deals because they may

not tell you about them otherwise. Don’t pay for something you shouldn’t be paying for! Take

advantage of these discounts and freebies to save money on your streaming services.

If you discover just one perk you’re not taking advantage of, you could save yourself over $100

a year.