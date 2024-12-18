What the Tech? Small Tech Gifts

(ABC 6 News) – Let’s face it, the best gifts often come in small packages (unless we’re talking about a new car, then bigger is definitely better). But when it comes to stocking stuffers, it’s all about those little

tech gems that make life easier, more fun, or just plain weird. So, forget the boring socks and

candy canes, and check out these techy stocking stuffers that will have your loved ones saying,

“What the tech is this?!”

NFC Tags: The Magic Discs

Remember those Pogs we used to collect? Well, these aren’t those, but they’re just as much fun

(and way more useful). NFC tags are like tiny programmable buttons that you can stick

anywhere. Want your phone to play your favorite playlist when you get in the car? Boom, NFC

tag. Need a reminder to take out the trash when you walk by the bin? NFC tag to the rescue!

They’re basically magic discs that make your life a little more automated and a lot less forgetful.

You’ll find many videos on YouTube and how-to guides on Reddit to help get started. Imagine

tapping your phone on one of these discs and have your TV tune to your favorite channel, the

lights dim to just how you like them, and your coffee maker begin to brew. It’s all possible (and

more) using NFC tags.

Clicks Keyboard Case: The Blackberry Revival

Miss the days of clickity-clacking on your Blackberry? This iPhone case brings back the good

old days with a physical keyboard. It’s perfect for those who yearn for the tactile feedback of real

keys and for anyone who’s tired of typos. Plus, it’s a great conversation starter – “Hey, is that a

Blackberry?” “Nope, just reliving my glory days.”

Foldable Keyboard: Typing on Your Phone, But Make it Ergonomic

Let’s be honest, typing long emails on a phone screen is a special kind of torture. Enter the

foldable keyboard. It’s compact, connects via Bluetooth, and lets you type like a pro on your

phone. No more sausage fingers and autocorrect fails. The iClever portable keyboard fits in

your back pocket or backpack and are now under $50.

OhSnap!: The Grip That’s Actually Cool

PopSockets are so 2019. OhSnap! is the new, sleek way to hold your phone. It’s magnetic, so

you can move it around or even attach it to a magnetic charger. Plus, it folds flat when you’re not

using it, so you won’t have a weird bump on the back of your phone. I find it very helpful on a

Samsung Galaxy phone that doesn’t have Qi Charging. Add the OhSnap! Grip and it’ll mount on

a magnetic charger.

Scrolling Ring: The TikToker’s Dream

If you know someone who’s constantly scrolling through TikTok (or Instagram Reels, or ebooks),

this ring is a game-changer. Just slide your finger along the ring to scroll, and voila! No more

awkward thumb cramps or accidental likes. These are the perfect gift for people who love to

watch TikTok videos or Insta-reels while walking on a treadmill.

So there you have it, a handful of tech stocking stuffers that are sure to surprise and delight.

Just remember, the best gifts are the ones that make you laugh, think, or just make life a little

easier. And who knows, maybe you’ll even learn a new TikTok dance with that scrolling ring.