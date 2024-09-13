What the Tech? Prepare Your iPhone for iOS 18

What the Tech? Prepare Your Phone for iOS 18

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re not planning to get the new iPhone 16 or even take advantage of deals to upgrade to another model, you can make your phone look completely different with the release of the

Apple’s latest operating system.

Apple’s iOS 18 is set to release on September 16th, and it’s packed with exciting new features

that will transform the way you use your iPhone. However, before you rush to download the

update, there are some essential steps you need to take to ensure a smooth transition.

Compatibility Check:

iOS 18 is compatible with iPhone Xs and 2nd generation iPhone SE and later models. If you have an older device, you won’t be able to install the update.

Update to iOS 17:

If you’re not already using iOS 17, update your device now. This will make the iOS 18 installation process much smoother.

Back Up Your iPhone:

This is the most crucial step. Back up all your data to iCloud or your computer using iTunes. This ensures that you won’t lose any important files or photos if something goes wrong during the update. I strongly recommend turning “automatic cloud backups” on to save any changes as you make them. I also recommend at least once every couple of weeks to save a backup on a computer.

Free Up Storage Space:

You’ll need at least 5-10 GB of free storage space on your iPhone to accommodate the iOS 18 update. Delete unnecessary files or apps to create enough room.

Update Your Apps:

Check for and download any available updates for the apps you use regularly. This will ensure compatibility with iOS 18 and prevent any potential issues.

Choose the Right Time and Place:

Download the update when you’re at home and connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network. Avoid downloading large files like this over cellular data, as it can be slow and consume a lot of data.

Ensure Your iPhone is Charged:

Make sure your iPhone is fully charged before starting the update. A dead battery during the process can cause interruptions and potential problems.

Be Patient: