What the Tech? Google's 'Holiday 100'

(ABC 6 News) – The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you’re looking for the hottest tech gifts of the year, Google’s “Holiday 100” list is a great place to start. This annual list reveals the top trending searches, giving us a glimpse into what’s on everyone’s wish list. And as always, electronics are

in high demand.

Here are some of the most sought-after tech gifts for 2023:

Turntables: Vinyl records are making a comeback, and turntables are a must-have for music lovers. These retro devices add a touch of vintage charm and provide a unique listening experience. Popular brands are Audio-Technica, House of Marley, Technique, and Pioneer.

Vinyl records are making a comeback, and turntables are a must-have for music lovers. These retro devices add a touch of vintage charm and provide a unique listening experience. Popular brands are Audio-Technica, House of Marley, Technique, and Pioneer. Towel Warmers: This cozy addition to your bathroom routine is gaining popularity. Imagine stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a warm, fluffy towel. The Keenray towel warmer is a basket version and starts just at just a little over $100.

Wireless Earbuds: With their convenience and portability, wireless earbuds are a top choice for music and calls on the go. Apple's AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Sony, and Bose QuietComfort earbuds are among the favorites. Soundcore earbuds are less pricey and still sound good.

Wireless Phone Chargers: Say goodbye to tangled cords. Wireless chargers offer a sleek and convenient way to power up your devices. There are dozens of brands in the phone charger space. Anker and iOtti offer good solutions at fair prices.

TV Soundbars: Enhance your home entertainment experience with a soundbar that delivers immersive audio. Sonos is the top-of-the-line brand. Less expensive versions are from Vizio, Roku, and LG.

Portable Bluetooth Speakers: Take the party with you wherever you go with a portable Bluetooth speaker. There are far too many brands to name here. JBL, Soundcore, Sony, and Sonos have a variety of styles and price-points.

Smart Home Devices: Google Nest Hub is a popular choice for those looking to add a smart assistant to their home. Control your smart home devices, play music, and get information with voice commands.

Google Nest Hub is a popular choice for those looking to add a smart assistant to their home. Control your smart home devices, play music, and get information with voice commands. Smart Rings: Oura rings track your sleep, activity, and heart rate, providing insights into your health and well-being.

Oura rings track your sleep, activity, and heart rate, providing insights into your health and well-being. Self-Watering Gardens: The Aerogarden is a popular choice for those who want to grow fresh herbs and vegetables indoors with minimal effort.

Remember: These items are in high demand, so if you see them on sale, don’t wait too long to

make your purchase. The holiday season is a busy time for retailers, and popular items can sell

out quickly.

Note: Thisis based on Google’s “Holiday 100” list of most searched for items and reflects

current trends in tech gift searches. Availability and pricing may vary.