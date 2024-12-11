What the Tech? Gadgets for Video Calls

(ABC 6 News) – 2020 changed how much of the world works. Video streaming allowed more people to work from home by logging into Zoom, Meet, or another streaming platform.

Four years later video conferencing has gotten even easier but few people have improved how

they look in those meetings.

We’ve all been there – those Zoom meetings where someone’s bad lighting, awkward camera

angle, or distracting background makes it hard to focus on anything else. This holiday season,

give the gift of a professional video conferencing setup (or treat yourself!). Here are some

gadgets that will make a noticeable difference in your video calls.

Camera: Ditch the built-in laptop camera and invest in a good quality point-and-shoot digital

camera. Models from Canon and Sony can double as webcams and offer superior image

quality. The Sony ZV1, for instance, has features like background softening and skin smoothing

for a more polished look. Plus, you can use it for high-quality photos and videos outside of work.

Microphone: Clear audio is just as important as good video. A clip-on microphone is an

affordable way to improve your audio quality significantly. These mics plug into your computer,

camera, or phone, ensuring your voice comes through loud and clear. Unlike more expensive

microphones used by broadcasters and podcasters, plug-in lavalliere mics cost around $30.

Lighting: Good lighting can transform your video presence. A simple ring light or desk lamp

designed for video calls can make a world of difference. The Lume Edge Light is a great option

that offers adjustable brightness and color temperature to help you look your best in any lighting

condition.

Laptop Stand: If you’re using a laptop for video calls, a laptop stand is a must-have. It raises

your camera to eye level, preventing the unflattering “up the nose” angle. This simple

adjustment creates a more professional and engaging presence on camera.

Green Screen: For a clean and professional background, consider a portable green screen.

These pop-up screens are easy to set up and take down, and they allow you to use virtual

backgrounds without the distracting blurriness around your head.

The Difference is Clear: With the right equipment, you can elevate your video conferencing

experience from amateur to professional. Investing in a good camera, microphone, lighting,

laptop stand, and green screen will make you look and sound your best on every call.

These make good gifts or purchases for yourself and the holidays are a good time to find these

tech gadgets on sale.