What the Tech? CES Day 3: How Tech is Transforming Our Homes

(ABC 6 News) – Day 3 of CES was a whirlwind of innovation, with a focus on how tech is transforming our

homes. From digital health to food tech, the show floor was buzzing with exciting new gadgets.

One standout product was the iGulu, an automated home brewing machine that’s taking the

complexity out of craft beer. Even if you don’t know the first thing about brewing, this smart

appliance handles the entire process, from adding ingredients to fermentation. It’s like a Keurig

for beer!

For those with a green thumb, (and those who only wish they had one) Wonderblocks offers a

modular system for creating beautiful natural spaces at home. These stackable units, from the

makers of Bird Buddy, make it easy to attract and care for local wildlife. Pair it with the Petal

solar-powered camera to capture stunning photos and videos of the visitors to your backyard.

Gardyn, a hydroponic indoor garden system, is perfect for anyone who wants to grow fresh

herbs and vegetables year-round. The automated system takes care of lighting and watering, so

you can enjoy homegrown produce without the hassle.

Other Highlights

Digital health solutions were a major trend, with companies showcasing new ways to monitor and improve our well-being.

Smartphones continue to evolve, with advancements in camera technology, battery life, and processing power.

Food tech was also a hot topic, with new appliances and gadgets designed to make cooking and eating healthier and more convenient.

CES 2025 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking year for home technology. With so many

innovative products on display, it’s clear that the future of our homes is brighter than ever. Stay

tuned for more updates from the show floor!