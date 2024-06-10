What the Tech? App of the Day: “FreeYourMusic”
(ABC 6 News) – If you’ve ever thought about moving from Spotify to another streaming service you have
probably realized that all of your playlists won’t go with you. That might not be a big deal to
casual listeners but it’s a deal-breaker for people who’ve carefully built many playlists over the
years.
Now that Spotify has raised prices again (the second time in less than a year), you might be
considering trying Apple Music, YouTube Music, or Amazon Prime Music. But what about those
playlists?
There is an app that takes care of those playlists and will move them to another service if you
want to test the waters or save a few bucks a month.
“FreeYourMusic” is a simple app that copies playlists, favorites, and likes from where you have
them now to where you want them.
Here’s how it works:
Download and install the FreeYourMusic app which works on Android, iPhone, Windows, and
Mac computers.
Connect the app with your streaming music of choice by entering your username and password.
Connect the app with the streaming account on the other service.
Either select which playlists you want to copy or select them all.
FreeYourMusic gets to work in the background to copy and paste each song and playlist from
one service to the new one.
The playlists will appear in your new service once they’re all copied. If it at first they don’t
appear, close the apps and open them again.
All of my playlists (44 of them) appeared in my Apple Music app. A task that would have taken
me hours (weeks?) to do manually.
If you’re hesitant to give FreeYourMusic access to your music accounts, don’t worry.
FreeYourMusic says it only needs that information for the transfer and doesn’t save the
usernames and passwords.
FreeYourMusic will transfer up to 100 songs for free. If you have more than that you’ll need the
premium version of the app that costs $10.99. That’s a one-time cost for a lifetime of
FreeYourMusic.
If your playlists are the only reason you wouldn’t consider switching, FreeYourMusic is probably
worth the one-time cost.