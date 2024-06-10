What the Tech? App of the Day: "FreeYourMusic"

(ABC 6 News) – If you’ve ever thought about moving from Spotify to another streaming service you have

probably realized that all of your playlists won’t go with you. That might not be a big deal to

casual listeners but it’s a deal-breaker for people who’ve carefully built many playlists over the

years.

Now that Spotify has raised prices again (the second time in less than a year), you might be

considering trying Apple Music, YouTube Music, or Amazon Prime Music. But what about those

playlists?

There is an app that takes care of those playlists and will move them to another service if you

want to test the waters or save a few bucks a month.

“FreeYourMusic” is a simple app that copies playlists, favorites, and likes from where you have

them now to where you want them.

Here’s how it works:

Download and install the FreeYourMusic app which works on Android, iPhone, Windows, and

Mac computers.

Connect the app with your streaming music of choice by entering your username and password.

Connect the app with the streaming account on the other service.

Either select which playlists you want to copy or select them all.

FreeYourMusic gets to work in the background to copy and paste each song and playlist from

one service to the new one.

The playlists will appear in your new service once they’re all copied. If it at first they don’t

appear, close the apps and open them again.

All of my playlists (44 of them) appeared in my Apple Music app. A task that would have taken

me hours (weeks?) to do manually.

If you’re hesitant to give FreeYourMusic access to your music accounts, don’t worry.

FreeYourMusic says it only needs that information for the transfer and doesn’t save the

usernames and passwords.

FreeYourMusic will transfer up to 100 songs for free. If you have more than that you’ll need the

premium version of the app that costs $10.99. That’s a one-time cost for a lifetime of

FreeYourMusic.

If your playlists are the only reason you wouldn’t consider switching, FreeYourMusic is probably

worth the one-time cost.

freeyourmusic.com