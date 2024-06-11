Westbound Highway 14 ramp closures at Kasson Tues. morning

(ABC 6 News) – A heads up for drivers on Highway 14, as several ramps near Kasson will be closed Tues. morning as part of a construction project.

According to the Minn. Dept. of Transportation, drivers at Highway 14 westbound and Highway 57 will see intermittent ramp closures from 6 a.m. to noon while crews pave the ramps.

Drivers will be directed by flaggers, so MnDOT officials say short traffic delays are possible.

The work is a part of a greater Highway 14 project that is making the following improvements:

Construct a J-turn at Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9

Install a high-tension cable median barrier between Dodge Center and Kasson

Resurface pavement between Kasson and Byron

Improve and repair drainage

Rehabilitate the eastbound and westbound Highway 14 bridges over Highway 57. The work includes new end posts, approach panels and expansion joints

Upgrade the Road Weather Information System (RWIS) site near Byron with new pavement sensors and processing unit

