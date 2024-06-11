Westbound Highway 14 ramp closures at Kasson Tues. morning
(ABC 6 News) – A heads up for drivers on Highway 14, as several ramps near Kasson will be closed Tues. morning as part of a construction project.
According to the Minn. Dept. of Transportation, drivers at Highway 14 westbound and Highway 57 will see intermittent ramp closures from 6 a.m. to noon while crews pave the ramps.
Drivers will be directed by flaggers, so MnDOT officials say short traffic delays are possible.
The work is a part of a greater Highway 14 project that is making the following improvements:
- Construct a J-turn at Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9
- Install a high-tension cable median barrier between Dodge Center and Kasson
- Resurface pavement between Kasson and Byron
- Improve and repair drainage
- Rehabilitate the eastbound and westbound Highway 14 bridges over Highway 57. The work includes new end posts, approach panels and expansion joints
- Upgrade the Road Weather Information System (RWIS) site near Byron with new pavement sensors and processing unit
To learn more about the project, click here.