Westbound detour on I-90 at Hwy 105 scheduled in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — According to MnDOT, one more detour is coming on Interstate 90 on Austin’s west end.

Westbound I-90 motorists near the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue bridge will be detoured up the exit and down the entrance ramps overnight on July 29th as crews set the decking material on the new bridge beams.

The detour will begin at 8 p.m., July 29 and end at 6 a.m., July 30.

This work is part of the three-year project that is replacing or repairing bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin:

Oakland Avenue West (Highway 105), replace in 2024, detours started in April

I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025, detours started in May

I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025, traffic impacts started May 31

Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025, detours started in May

14th Street Northwest (Highway 218 north), replace in 2026

21st Street Northeast (Highway 218 south), replace in 2026