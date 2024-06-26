Wellness on Wheels brings preventative health to Mower County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A collaboration between the Hormel Institute and Mower County Health and Human Services is bringing preventative health to communities around Mower County.

Wellness on Wheels made it’s first stop on Tuesday, June 25 in Grand Meadow, and provided screening for A1c, cholesterol and blood pressure, all at no cost to the patient.

There were also free resources for people coming into the clinic, with the goal of preventing disease or catching them before its too late.

“Sometimes its hard to even get to the doctor if you’re sick, let alone preventative things, but its o important because you can get there early and get things treated,” Emily Heath, clinical and outreach nurse for the Hormel institute, said.

Wellness on Wheels will be in Adams in July 23.