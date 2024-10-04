Weekend events to check out in Iowa and Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – It’s Finally Friday, and there are plenty of weekend events happening in the ABC 6 News area to keep the whole family entertained.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund highlights a few worth checking out.

Big Island Rendezvouz in Albert Lea, MN is taking place Saturday and Sunday, celebrating early frontier history.

The Olmsted County 4-H is hosting a Fall Festival at 11 a.m. on Sunday with activities for the whole family. Proceeds from the event will support the county’s 4-H program.

Clear Lake’s Harvest Festival in Iowa has events scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, including a Champagne 5K and a grape stomp.