Weekend events to check out in Iowa and Minnesota

Carly Berglund KAALTV

Weekend events to check out in Iowa and Minnesota

Weekend events to check out in Iowa and Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – It’s Finally Friday, and there are plenty of weekend events happening in the ABC 6 News area to keep the whole family entertained.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund highlights a few worth checking out.

Big Island Rendezvouz in Albert Lea, MN is taking place Saturday and Sunday, celebrating early frontier history.

The Olmsted County 4-H is hosting a Fall Festival at 11 a.m. on Sunday with activities for the whole family. Proceeds from the event will support the county’s 4-H program.

Clear Lake’s Harvest Festival in Iowa has events scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, including a Champagne 5K and a grape stomp.