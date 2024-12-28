Weather impacts holiday travel around the country

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Weather conditions across the country are impacting travel as millions try to get back home from the holidays.

People are now set to travel home just one day after multiple tornadoes hit southeast Texas, forcing residents to safety.

Across the country, a parade of storms and further west travelers heading toward the snow and surf braced for challenging conditions as airports remain jampacked.

Authorities are also looking into another stowaway incident, this time on a Delta Airlines flight from Seattle to Honolulu on Christmas Eve.

“This has got to stop because there is a very definite security risk in having people get onboard without a ticket,” said ABC News aviation analyst John Nance.

TSA said the passenger was screened at a checkpoint but somehow bypassed ID verification and then got on the plane without a boarding pass.