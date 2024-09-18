WE Fest announces 2025 lineup

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — One of the biggest country music festivals in the nation is announcing its lineup for next year.

Minnesota’s WE Fest 2025 is set for the weekend of August 7th-9th in Detroit Lakes. Headlining the event is Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Hardy, as well as Ashley McBride, Megan Moroney, and Kip Moore.

Dozens of other artists will also take the stage. Tickets, camping, and parking passes for the festival go on sale next Thursday at 9 AM.