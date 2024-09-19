Waterville FEMA center closing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Waterville experienced heavy flooding this summer which prompted to opening of a Federal Disaster Recovery Center to help those in need.

Now, that FEMA center is about to close.

The recovery center has helped around 350 people apply for disaster assistance from FEMA. There is another recovery center in Waseca, but it will temporarily be closed for the 2024 Waseca Marching Classic.

Homeowners and renters still have until next Friday (September 27th) to apply for federal disaster relief. Minnesotans in 19 counties impacting by flooding and storm damage are eligible.

These counties include Freeborn, Mower, Rock, and Steele.